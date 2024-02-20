Habibul Bashar appointed as head of BCB women’s wing
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed former national selection committee member Habibul Bashar alias Sumon as the new head of Women’s wing Tuesday.
The former national skipper Bashar took the role following a meeting today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, where women’s wing committee chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel was present.
Nadel and Women’s team captain Nigar Sultana Joty, however, greeted him after he officially took the responsibility.
Bashar has been the part of the national selection panel since 2016. Along with the chief selector Minhajul Abdein Nannu, his time at the selection committee officially ended on 28 February.
Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu replaced Abedin as the head of selection panel while Hannan Sarkar took the place of Bashar.
Bashar was indeed in the selection panel of Women’s wing before being the member of men’s selection panel in 2016.
BCB insider said former chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu will be given an important role in Tournament Committee.