Jahanara will receive govt assistant if she takes legal action: Sports adviser
Sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said if former Bangladesh national women’s cricket team captain Jahanara Alam takes legal action regarding sexual harassment, the government will provide full support and take the matter with the utmost importance.
He added that the government will ensure that no one gets away with such kinds of activities.
The adviser made the remarks in an interview with the private television Channel 24 today, Friday.
Jahanara, who represented Bangladesh in 135 international matches, alleged in a Thursday interview with a YouTube channel that she had been sexually harassed while being a member of the national team.
She accused former national women’s team selector Manjarul Islam and the late women’s division in-charge Touhid Mahmud, adding that she would ‘never forgive’ them.
The release of Jahanara’s interview followed uproar on social media platforms, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a press release at 11:45 pm on Thursday stating that a committee had been formed to investigate the allegations. The sports adviser also spoke on the matter today.
Informing that the ministry has contacted Jahanara, he said, “Our office has been in touch with the victim. If she wishes to take legal action, since this is a criminal offense, the government will ensure that those involved receive exemplary punishment, handling the matter with the utmost importance.”
Referring to sexual harassment of women in Bangladesh’s sports arena, the adviser said, “This is not the first time such issues have arisen. Complaints often come from other sports as well. We must ensure that no one gets away with such actions.”
Regarding Jahanara’s allegations, former Bangladesh national cricket team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza posted on social media.
He wrote, “For the sake of Bangladesh’s cricket and the entire sports community, I hope the BCB treats each of Jahanara Alam’s allegations seriously. I hope the BCB’s investigation committee will work completely independently, and if the allegations are found to be true, appropriate action will be taken against the responsible parties, so that such incidents never happen again. May Bangladesh’s sports arena be safe for everyone.”
Another former national captain, Tamim Iqbal, has also demanded punishment for the responsible individuals. He has called for an independent investigation committee at the level of the National Sports Council or government, where no BCB-affiliated members would be involved.