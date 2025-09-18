Asia Cup
Pakistan beat UAE to set up India rematch
Pakistan set up another politically charged showdown with arch-rivals India at the Asia Cup after defeating the United Arab Emirates by 41 runs in Dubai on Wednesday.
The match began an hour late as the fallout rumbled on from a handshake row with India.
The Pakistan Cricket Board was considering pulling out from the tournament and demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for the must-win group game against the hosts.
The Zimbabwean oversaw Sunday's game with India, after which the victorious India team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players.
But following urgent talks between the PCB and the International Cricket Council, Wednesday's encounter eventually went ahead after a delay and Pycroft remained the match referee.
Fakhar Zaman scored 50 off 36 balls and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi added a brisk 29 not out as Pakistan made a modest 146-9 after being put in to bat.
Spinner Abrar Ahmed led Pakistan's bowling charge with 2-13 as the UAE were dismissed for 105 in 17.4 overs. Shaheen took 2-16 and fellow paceman Haris Rauf 2-19.
The win means Pakistan join India in the Super Four from Group A. They will meet again in Dubai on Sunday.
Rahul Chopra top-scored for the UAE with a run-a-ball 35.
Pakistan got off to a shaky start as Saim Ayub fell for a second-ball duck while Sahibzada Farhan made five, both falling to pace bowler Junaid Siddique.
Zaman and Salman Agha (20) added 61 for the third wicket.
Zaman hit three sixes and two fours before he fell to left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh, who took 3-26.
It was left to Shaheen to help Pakistan add 51 in the last five overs as Siddique finished with an impressive 4-18.
Rauf said Pakistan will be more competitive in their rematch with India after losing by seven wickets in the first clash between the rivals in cricket since the countries fought a brief but deadly border conflict in May.