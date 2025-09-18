Pakistan beat UAE to set up India rematch

Pakistan set up another politically charged showdown with arch-rivals India at the Asia Cup after defeating the United Arab Emirates by 41 runs in Dubai on Wednesday.

The match began an hour late as the fallout rumbled on from a handshake row with India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was considering pulling out from the tournament and demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for the must-win group game against the hosts.

The Zimbabwean oversaw Sunday's game with India, after which the victorious India team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

But following urgent talks between the PCB and the International Cricket Council, Wednesday's encounter eventually went ahead after a delay and Pycroft remained the match referee.

Fakhar Zaman scored 50 off 36 balls and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi added a brisk 29 not out as Pakistan made a modest 146-9 after being put in to bat.