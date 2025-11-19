Dhaka Test
McBrine leaves Bangladesh at troublesome 100-3 at lunch
Ireland offspinner Andy McBrine spun the ball admirably to leave Bangladesh in trouble at 100-3 at lunch on Day 1 of the second and final cricket Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Wednesday.
The three wickets fell in quick succession, prompting Mushfiqur Rahim, playing his 100th Test as the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach the milestone, to walk to the crease. He was batting on 3, while Mominul Haque was on 17 as Bangladesh headed to the lunch break.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) arranged a small programme on the ground before the start of the match to celebrate Mushfiqur’s achievement.
Bangladesh made a solid start after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam sharing a 52-run opening stand.
McBrine, who took all three wickets for 34 runs, made the breakthrough by trapping Shadman leg-before with a sharply turning delivery. Although the on-field umpire gave it not out, Ireland successfully reviewed the decision, sending Shadman back for 35 off 44, featuring six fours.
Joy, fresh from his 171 in the first Test, looked set for another big innings, but pressure from a series of dot balls eventually brought his downfall as he departed for 34.
Shanto attempted to break the shackles with a six, but McBrine struck again with an impeccably turning delivery that rattled his stumps.