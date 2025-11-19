McBrine leaves Bangladesh at troublesome 100-3 at lunch

Ireland offspinner Andy McBrine spun the ball admirably to leave Bangladesh in trouble at 100-3 at lunch on Day 1 of the second and final cricket Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Wednesday.

The three wickets fell in quick succession, prompting Mushfiqur Rahim, playing his 100th Test as the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach the milestone, to walk to the crease. He was batting on 3, while Mominul Haque was on 17 as Bangladesh headed to the lunch break.