Why can’t Bangladesh do it when Canada and even the US can?

After this victory with 14 balls and 7 wickets to spare, it is not unusual that the US captain Monank Patel is showing the courage to threaten India and Pakistan. I interviewed him a few days ago. I said to him, with India and Pakistan in their group, was their thought of progressing into the “Super Eight” round not a bit exaggerated? Nonchalant Monank Patel said in a calm voice, why? I know, we have to win three matches for that.

You could say this confidence or from another point of view, unnecessary arrogance. Who does not know that India, Pakistan and Canada are not the same! Monank Patel is also certainly not ignorant of this. But this courage to dream big - it is bound to touch the heart of anyone.

Before this match, Aaron Jones’ T20 career strike rate was 104 and only once he crossed the 50 runs mark. In Major League Cricket last year, Seattle Orcas also released him after a few days while no team took Jones in the first draft for next season. Second draft will be held this month. After this innings with the strike rate of 235, it will be surprising if different franchises do not lock horns to induct Aaron Jones in their side.