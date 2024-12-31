BCB president in BPL commentary box

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed on Tuesday joined the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) commentary box for doing some commentary during the match between Khulna Tigers and Chittagong Kings.

Farque Ahmed, also a former Bangladesh cricket team captain, entered into the commentary box during the second innings of the match and did Bengali commentary for a while when Chittagong Kings were chasing the massive target of 204.

Later, he visited the press box to meet with the working journalists.

"I didn't have to do ball-to-ball commentary, instead I gave an interview," Faruque quipped when he was asked about his commentary experience.