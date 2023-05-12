Bangladesh women’s team lose 3rd T20 and the series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh women’s team got outplayed by their Sri Lankan counterparts in the series-deciding third Twenty20, losing the match by 44 runs to lose the series 1-2 at the SSC Ground in Colombo on Friday.

Asked to bowl, Bangladeshi bowlers failed to contain the Sri Lankan batters as Nilakshi de Silva hit a brisk 63 not out off 39 deliveries and Harshita Samarawickrama scored an unbeaten 51 off 42 balls to power the hosts to 158-3.