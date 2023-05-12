Bangladesh women’s team lose 3rd T20 and the series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh women’s team got outplayed by their Sri Lankan counterparts in the series-deciding third Twenty20, losing the match by 44 runs to lose the series 1-2 at the SSC Ground in Colombo on Friday.
Asked to bowl, Bangladeshi bowlers failed to contain the Sri Lankan batters as Nilakshi de Silva hit a brisk 63 not out off 39 deliveries and Harshita Samarawickrama scored an unbeaten 51 off 42 balls to power the hosts to 158-3.
Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun and Nahida Akter took one wicket each for Bangladesh.
The target proved too stiff for the visitors who could muster only 114-7 in their 20 overs.
Skipper Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mostary were the only Bangladeshi batters to show some fight, scoring 31 and 30 respectively.
Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani finished with identical figures of 2-17 from their four overs.
Earlier, Nigar hit a brilliant 75 not out off 51 balls, the highest score for a wicketkeeper-batter in a women’s T20I, to guide Bangladesh to a six-wicket win in the first T20 to take a 1-0 lead.
But the hosts bounced back in the second match strongly, bowling out Bangladesh for 100 and chasing down the total with seven wickets and nine balls to spare.
With the victory on Friday, the hosts sealed the series win.
Earlier, Sri Lanka won the 50-over as well after winning the third One-Day International (ODI) 58 runs followed by two washed out games.