Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia

Openers Ayub and Shafique started the chase slowly, pinned down by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, with just 47 coming from the first 10 overs.

But they began swinging the bat after that with Ayub smacking a big six from Cummins then crunching another off Mitchell Starc.

The 22-year-old was dropped by Adam Zampa on 47 and capitalised by bringing up his maiden ODI half-century in only his second match, with Shafique joining the fun with some giant sixes of his own.

Ayub finally succumbed to the spin of Zampa going for another big hit, caught by Hazlewood, ending a 71-ball stay that included five fours and six sixes.

Babar Azam (15 not out) joined Shafique to see Pakistan home, ending the match with the 10th six of their innings.