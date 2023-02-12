Comilla bundle out Sylhet for 125 in qualifier

Towhid, who has scored 378 from 10 matches as the highest scorer of ongoing BPL, was eager to get off the mark and ran for an impossible single pushing the ball to cover. As the non-striker denied his call he tried to get back to the crease without being successful.
Another in-form Zakir Hasan soon followed him with just two and Sylhet skipper Mashrafe promoted himself in the batting order to salvage the situation.
The move seemed effective as he scored 26 off 17 and added 56 with Najmul Hassan (38 off 29) but both them got dismissed in quick succession to see half of their side get out for 78.
Mushfiqur Rahim scored 29 off 22 but did not get much support from the other end and the side failed even to play a full 20 overs.
Andre Russell, Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman got two wickets apiece while Sunine Narine got one wicket giving away just eight runs from 3.1 overs.