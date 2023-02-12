Comilla bundle out Sylhet for 125 in qualifier

Sylhet Strikers, the table topper of the league phase of Bangladesh Premier League, showcased a dismal batting performance in the first qualifier as they were bundled out for just 125 in 17.1 overs on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Sylhet opener Shafiqullah Ghaffari got out for just five but the side got the biggest setback when in form Towhid Hridoy was dismissed without scoring any run.