Comilla bundle out Sylhet for 125 in qualifier

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Comilla VIctorians batsman Liton Das plays a shot during the match against Rangpur Riders in BPL9 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 10 February, 2023Comilla Victorians Facebook page

Sylhet Strikers, the table topper of the league phase of Bangladesh Premier League, showcased a dismal batting performance in the first qualifier as they were bundled out for just 125 in 17.1 overs on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Sylhet opener Shafiqullah Ghaffari got out for just five but the side got the biggest setback when in form Towhid Hridoy was dismissed without scoring any run.

Towhid, who has scored 378 from 10 matches as the highest scorer of ongoing BPL, was eager to get off the mark and ran for an impossible single pushing the ball to cover. As the non-striker denied his call he tried to get back to the crease without being successful.

Another in-form Zakir Hasan soon followed him with just two and Sylhet skipper Mashrafe promoted himself in the batting order to salvage the situation.

The move seemed effective as he scored 26 off 17 and added 56 with Najmul Hassan (38 off 29) but both them got dismissed in quick succession to see half of their side get out for 78.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 29 off 22 but did not get much support from the other end and the side failed even to play a full 20 overs.

Andre Russell, Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman got two wickets apiece while Sunine Narine got one wicket giving away just eight runs from 3.1 overs. 

