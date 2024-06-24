Rohit powers India to 205-5 against Australia

India star batsman Virat Kohli holed out for a five-ball duck off Josh Hazlewood, who took an impressive 1-14 in his maximum four overs, with Tim David taking a fine running catch over his shoulder. But fellow opener Rohit then cut loose.

Rohit was particularly severe on Mitchell Starc, the only change to the Australia team that suffered a shock 21-run defeat by Afghanistan last time out.

He hit the left-arm fast bowler for 29 runs in a third over where he struck four sixes -- two in successive balls over extra-cover, a monster hit over deep midwicket and a top-edged full toss over the wicketkeeper.