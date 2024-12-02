Brathwaite guides Windies' early response to Bangladesh

West Indies' second-wicket pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and Keacy Carty safely negotiated a tricky final period to take their team to 70-1 in reply to Bangladesh's first-innings total of 164 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Sunday.

In desperate need of runs after a lean spell throughout much of 2024, captain Brathwaite was at his most phlegmatic in grinding out an unbeaten 33 off 115 balls.