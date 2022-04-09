Maharaj fifty frustrates Bangladesh

Off-spinner Keshav Maharaj took the attack to Bangladesh with the bat in hand and helped South Africa reach 384-7 at the end of the first session on Day 1 of the second Test at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Maharaj remained unbeaten on 55 while Simon Harmer was batting on three at the other end.

Bangladesh had two successes in the session. Khaled Ahmed broke through the defenses of Kyle Verreynne to dismiss him for 22.