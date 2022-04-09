Cricket

Maharaj fifty frustrates Bangladesh

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (R) is congratulated by Wiaan Mulder (L) after scoring a half-century during the second day of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Off-spinner Keshav Maharaj took the attack to Bangladesh with the bat in hand and helped South Africa reach 384-7 at the end of the first session on Day 1 of the second Test at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Maharaj remained unbeaten on 55 while Simon Harmer was batting on three at the other end.

Bangladesh had two successes in the session. Khaled Ahmed broke through the defenses of Kyle Verreynne to dismiss him for 22.

Wiaan Mulder and Maharaj then formed an 80-run partnership for the seventh wicket to take South Africa’s total near the 400-run mark.

Maharaj was the aggressor of the two, as he smashed four boundaries and three sixes to complete his fourth Test fifty in just 50 deliveries.

Taijul Islam finally ended the partnership by bowling out Mulder for 33.

But the session undoubtedly belonged to the Proteas as they took 106 runs off 25 overs to take further control over the contest.

The hosts earlier ended the opening day on 278-5 with Verreynne and Mulder unbeaten on 10 and 0 respectively.

