Mahmudul Hasan Joy: Calm and composed, on and off the field

I know him from way back. To be precise, I know Mahmudul Hasan Joy from 2014. We studied together at BKSP. You must have noticed that he is always calm on the field. I have always seen him like this from the time I first saw him. Many people act one way on the field and another way outside of it. Joy isn’t like that. He is the same everywhere.

Normally, a cricketer’s personality comes out on the field. Joy is no different. Just look at his batting. His batting is just like his demeanor, calm and composed. I’ve noticed this from the start, he can stay at the crease for long periods. In the Under-19 World Cup, you saw Joy bat one way. Now everyone is seeing a different Joy in the national team. After his century against South Africa in the Durban Test, people are buzzing about his ability to bat for a long time.