Mahmudullah guards against complacency against Kiwis

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad warned his side against the complacency as they begin five-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, reports BSS.

The Tigers are widely considered as the favourites in the series after their recent performance in the shortest format of the cricket that included a 4-1 victory against Australia at home.

Mahmudullah said his side wants to keep the winning spree to further prove that they are indomitable at home condition.

Considering the recent performances, home condition and the visiting team which sent a team without all of their first choice players, Bangladesh are definitely the favourite in the series.