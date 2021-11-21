Mahmudullah looks for answers as Tigers’ rut continues

Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad was left singing the same old tune of top order batting failures for a seemingly endless run of disappointment that the team is on, after their second defeat in two days against Pakistan in Mirpur, handing the series to the tourists, reports UNB.

On Saturday, Bangladesh endured a defeat by eight wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. And after the match, Mahmudullah said it was their batting that failed them once again.

In the last one month, Bangladesh played 10 matches and won only two-against Oman and Papua New Guinea in the qualifying round of the Twenty20 World Cup. The latest defeat ensured their series defeat to Pakistan in the three-match T20 Internationals, reports BSS.