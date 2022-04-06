Mashrafe rolls back the clock in Mirpur

Mashrafe has been bowling well in this year’s DPL. The 38-year-old has claimed 12 wickets in six games and is currently joint fifth in the wicket-takers list despite having played less matches than the other players in the top five.
Mashrafe also had to play a brief but important 12-run innings to help his team complete the small but tricky chase.
After he departed as the seventh batter, Tanbir Hyder’s unbeaten 51 off 61 balls made sure Rupganj register their fifth win in seven games. Earlier, Indian recruit Chirag Jani made 72 off 78 balls for Rupganj to set up the chase.
Mashrafe was named the player of the match for his all-round efforts.
In the other game of the day, the new addition City Club defeated Shinepukur Cricket Club by four wickets at BKSP.
Prime Bank Cricket Club are currently leading the 11-team league with 12 points from eight matches. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club also have 12 points but are second in the table due to their inferior net run-rate.