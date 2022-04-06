Mashrafe rolls back the clock in Mirpur

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza claimed his best figures in the ongoing season of the domestic List-A competition Dhaka Premier League (DPL) to help Legends of Rupganj seal a two-wicket win over Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mashrafe finished with 4-38 in his eight overs, as Rupganj bowled out Khelaghar for 198 in 48 overs. Mashrafe nearly claimed a hatrick on the day, after dismissing Iftekhar Sajjad and Masum Khan in consecutive deliveries.

Nur Alam defended the hatrick delivery but lost his wicket to Mashrafe in the very next ball, which also ended the Khelaghar innings.