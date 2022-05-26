Mathews, Chandimal each hit tons as Sri Lanka extends lead

He was given leg-before off Mosaddek at 105 but the decision was reversed on review.
Chandimal enjoyed a similar lucky spell in the morning session after a caught behind call on the fourth ball of Mominul Haque's first over was overturned.
Two balls later the right-hander narrowly survived a stumping chance on 44.
He later hit Ebadot Hossain for two successive fours before reaching his 12th Test century with a single in the same over.
Chandimal hit 10 fours and a six so far in his innings while a relatively sedate Mathews, who was one shy of a double ton in the drawn first Test in Chittagong, has hit nine fours and two sixes.