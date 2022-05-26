Mathews, Chandimal each hit tons as Sri Lanka extends lead

Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal each struck hundreds to guide Sri Lanka towards a sizeable first-innings lead in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday.

Sri Lanka reached 459 by tea on the fourth day without losing a wicket after resuming on 282-5.

Mathews was batting on 123 and Chandimal on 120, having guided the visitors to a 94-run lead at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

The pair had so far added 193 runs in their unbroken sixth-wicket stand.

Mathews was given out caught behind off Khaled Ahmed on 94 but survived on review.