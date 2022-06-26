Mayers century helps West Indies dominate Bangladesh

Kyle Mayers' undiminished appetite for Bangladesh's bowling took him to a second Test century and lifted the West Indies to 340 for five on the second day of the second and final Test in St Lucia on Saturday.

The hosts are in a dominant position, leading by 106 runs as they bid to win the two-match series 2-0.

Having come to the crease just before lunch with his side stuttering at 132 for four in reply to the tourists' first-innings total of 234, Mayers' positive manner dominated the rest of the day as he finished unbeaten on 126.

It was his second Test century, coming off 180 balls and embellished with 15 fours and two sixes.

That second six took him to the three-figure mark and sets the stage for even more of his left-handed aggression going into day three in partnership with Joshua da Silva, the wicketkeeper having contributed 26 so far in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 92.