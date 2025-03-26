Phil Simmons confirmed as Bangladesh head coach until 2027 World Cup
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed the extension of Phil Simmons’ tenure as head coach of the national men’s team, with the former West Indies batter set to remain in charge until the ICC ODI World Cup in 2027.
Simmons, 61, initially joined Bangladesh in October 2024 on a short-term deal that ran through to the end of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Following a positive impression during that period, which included series against South Africa, Afghanistan, and the West Indies, as well as the Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan and the UAE, the BCB has now opted to continue with him on a long-term basis.
“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with Bangladesh cricket on a long-term basis,” Simmons said in a media release issued by the BCB.
“The talent within this team is undeniable, and I believe we have the potential to achieve great things together. I am looking forward to the journey ahead,” he added.
Simmons praised the players he has worked with so far, highlighting their “skill and passion” and expressing confidence in the team’s future.
“My time with the Bangladesh team over the past few months has been incredibly rewarding. The energy, commitment, and ability within this group have been nothing short of impressive. I’m excited to continue helping these players reach their full potential,” he added.
A veteran coach with nearly two decades of experience, Simmons has previously led several international sides.
After a playing career that included 26 Tests and 143 ODIs for the West Indies between 1987 and 1999, he transitioned to coaching, starting with Zimbabwe in 2004.
He then led Ireland from 2007 to 2015, steering them to three ICC World Cups and a historic win over England in 2011.
He had two stints as West Indies head coach and was at the helm when they lifted the ICC World T20 title in 2016. Simmons also coached Afghanistan from 2018 to 2019.