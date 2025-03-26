Phil Simmons confirmed as Bangladesh head coach until 2027 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed the extension of Phil Simmons’ tenure as head coach of the national men’s team, with the former West Indies batter set to remain in charge until the ICC ODI World Cup in 2027.

Simmons, 61, initially joined Bangladesh in October 2024 on a short-term deal that ran through to the end of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Following a positive impression during that period, which included series against South Africa, Afghanistan, and the West Indies, as well as the Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan and the UAE, the BCB has now opted to continue with him on a long-term basis.