BCB announces Asia Cup squad, Nurul returns after 3 years
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Tigers' squad for the Asia Cup 2025, to be held next month in the UAE.
The announced squad will also be the team for the three-match T20I series against the Netherlands in Sylhet starting on 30 August.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan has received a call-up to the Bangladesh T20 side after almost three years.
The 31-year-old had last appeared in this version in November 2022 during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Litton Das will lead the team in both events.
Left-handed batter Soumya Sarkar, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, spinner Tanvir Islam, and Hasan Mahmud will be the standby players for the Asia Cup.
Squad: Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin, and standby (For Asia Cup Only): Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud.