Jahanara, Salma unsold in 1st Women’s IPL auction

Bangladesh women’s team cricketers Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun and Shorna Akter remained unsold in the auction of the 1st ever Women’s Premier League (WPL), the women’s cricket iteration of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

The auction took place in Mumbai on Monday, where 57 local players and 30 overseas players were signed by five franchises.

Three Bangladeshi players, experienced pacer Jahanara, veteran all-rounder Salma and young batter Shorna, went under the hammer in the auction.

Both Jahanara and Salma had a base price of Rs three million (30 lakh) while 16-year-old Shorna’s base price was Rs one million (10 lakh).

But none of the franchises raised their paddle to get them on board.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana attracted the highest bid in the auction, as Royal Challengers Bangalore signed her for Rs 34 million (3.4 crore).

Out of the overseas players, New Zealand’ all-rounder Sophie Devine fetched the highest bid with Bangalore spending Rs five million (50 lakh) to bring her in their team.

 The inaugural edition of WPL will begin in March.

