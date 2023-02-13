Jahanara, Salma unsold in 1st Women’s IPL auction

Three Bangladeshi players, experienced pacer Jahanara, veteran all-rounder Salma and young batter Shorna, went under the hammer in the auction.
Both Jahanara and Salma had a base price of Rs three million (30 lakh) while 16-year-old Shorna’s base price was Rs one million (10 lakh).
But none of the franchises raised their paddle to get them on board.
Meanwhile, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana attracted the highest bid in the auction, as Royal Challengers Bangalore signed her for Rs 34 million (3.4 crore).
Out of the overseas players, New Zealand’ all-rounder Sophie Devine fetched the highest bid with Bangalore spending Rs five million (50 lakh) to bring her in their team.
The inaugural edition of WPL will begin in March.