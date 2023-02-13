India’s Smriti Mandhana fetches $410,000 at first women’s premier league auction

Several of the world’s top women cricketers earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for their services in the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction on Monday, with India’s attacking batter Smriti Mandhana leading the way on $410,000.

The left-handed 26-year-old was in the first lot on the block at the sale in Mumbai, and was the object of a bidding war.

Nita Ambani, who is the wife of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and owns the Mumbai Indians franchise, placed several bids for her services before the Royal Challengers Bangalore prevailed.