WPL means T20 World Cup marks start of new era

“You talk about glass ceilings, and I think the Women’s Premier League is going to be the next big stage.”

The words of New Zealand captain Sophie Devine as the T20 World Cup begins in South Africa are a reminder of the lingering impact of those nine surreal days in early January, when the face of women’s cricket changed forever.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL), India’s domestic, franchise-based, 20-over cricket tournament, saw the linear and digital rights bought by Viacom 18 for just over €108 million ($116.7 million) for the first five seasons.

This instantly made the WPL the second-most expensive sports league in the world after the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the United States, and the second-biggest T20 domestic league across the world after the men’s edition of the tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL).