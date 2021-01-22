Mehidy’s four-for restricts West Indies to 148

A four-wicket haul by Mehidy Hasan Miraz coupled with some extra efforts from Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman helped Bangladesh restrict West Indies to 148 in Dhaka on Friday.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, the visitors were all out 43.4 overs in the second one-day international against the host.

Bangladesh struck early with Mustafizur Rahman having Sunil Ambris caught by Mehidy Hasan when the visitors scored just 10 in 4.5 overs.