Mehidy’s four-for restricts West Indies to 148

A four-wicket haul by Mehidy Hasan Miraz coupled with some extra efforts from Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman helped Bangladesh restrict West Indies to 148 in Dhaka on Friday.
Choosing to bat after winning the toss, the visitors were all out 43.4 overs in the second one-day international against the host.
Bangladesh struck early with Mustafizur Rahman having Sunil Ambris caught by Mehidy Hasan when the visitors scored just 10 in 4.5 overs.
For West Indies, Rovman Powell had built a good resistance top-scoring 41 off 66 balls before Mehidy Hasan had him stamped out by Mushfiqur Rahim.
Kjorn Ottley and Nkrumah Bonner contributed 24 and 20 runs respectively.
For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan was the pick of with 4-24 while Shakib Al Hasan Mustafizur Rahman bagged two wickets apiece and Hasan Mahmud took one.
Bangladesh lead the three-match ODI series by 1-0.