Mehidy's record haul bowls Bangladesh to rare away Test win

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took the best match figures for a Bangladesh bowler overseas to help dismiss Zimbabwe for 256 and see his side to victory by 220 runs just before tea on the fifth day of the only Test at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Zimbabwe had been set an imposing target of 477 for the win, and made a good start by reaching 110 for one, before the wicket of the experienced Brendan Taylor (92 from 73 balls) started their slide.