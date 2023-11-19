Kohli out, match in the balance

- Jadeja out
- Rahul reaches 50
- Marsh drops Kohli?
- Boundary and wicket!
- Head holds one of the finest catches in WC history!
- Starc removes Gill
- Big six from Rohit
India get past 200
Just three off the over. India 201-5
India 197-5 after 40 overs
Five singles off the over
Four for Yadav
38.6: Suryakumar Yadav hits Zampa through backward point and short third man. End of an expensive over that yielded 10 runs. India 192-5. First boundary since 26th over
Australia 182/5 after 38 overs
Just three from Hazlewood over
Just one off Maxwell over
A very tight over from the spinner. India 179-5 after 37 overs.
35.5: Similar to the previous delivery but this time Jadeja pokes at the ball to be out for 9. India 178-5
Australia waste a review
35.4: Hazlwood bowls outside the off. Jadeja plays and misses but Australia took a failed review
Rahul reaches 50
34.5: Rahul takes a single and reach the milestone in 86 balls. India 173-4 after 35 overs.
India 169-4 after 34 overs
Head bowled another tight over. Bowl is spinning, ominous signs for Aussies
India 162-4 after 32 overs
Rahul 45 (76), Jadeja 5 (12)
Kohli out!
28.3: Cummins has done it! A bit short in length. Kohli dragged it to the stumps with the bewilderment of the whole stadium! Is it the turning point of the match? Kohli out for 54. India 148-4.
Rahul hits his first four
Rahul with the cute little paddle, gets across and gets low, takes it from off and middle, gets it away to the fine-leg fence.
Five consecutive 50+ scores in World Cups
5 Steven Smith in 2015
5 Virat Kohli in 2019
5 Virat Kohli in 2023
50+ scores in both semi & final in a World Cup edition
Mike Brearley (1979)
David Boon (1987)
Javed Miandad (1992)
Aravinda de Silva (1996)
Grant Elliot (2015)
Steven Smith (2015)
Virat Kohli (2023)
Kohli reaches 50
25.1: Kohli picks a single to on off Zampa to reach his ninth 50+ score in this tournament.
Australia checking India's progress
Just three off Maxwell over. India on 131-3 at the halfway stage. Just 16 runs in last five overs
India 128-3 after 24 overs
Kohli 47 (51), Rahul 24 (52)
India dealing with singles
Three from Cummins over.
India get past 100
Four singles off Zampa over. India 101-3 after 16 overs.
Marsh drops Kohli?
14.3: Like the group match, Marsh dropped a crucial catch. Kohli pulled Cummins to mid-wicket where the fielder failed to grasp. India 97-3 after 15 overs.
Zampa gives away five singles in his first over
India reach 87 after 12 overs
India 82-3 after 11 overs
Just two runs and a wicket from Cummins
Boundary and wicket!
10.2: Iyer started with a boundary but the next ball he edges Cummins through to wicketkeeper. India loses two wickets in five balls. India 81-3.
Head holds one of the finest catches in WC history!
9.4: Rohit again comes down the track, mistimes, the ball goes into offside. Travis Head ran backward about 30 feet or so and held a blinder! Remember Kapil Dev 1983! Rohit out for 47(31). India 76-2.
Six from Rohit
9.2: Rohit comes down the track and dispatched Maxwell through long on
Australia 66-1 after 9 overs
Rohit 37 (27), Kohli 23 (20)
Another boundary from Kohli
Maxwell brought into the attack but Kohli took on him and played a cut shot in the fourth ball for a four. India 61-1 after 8 overs.
kohli's back to back boundaries
The first two balls of the seventh over bowled by Starc. First one through wide mid-on, second on through backward point and the third one an exquisite extra cover drive. India reach 50 in 6.4 overs
Australia 40-1 after 6 overs
Just three runs from Hazlewood over
Another six from Rohit
4:6. Width given and Rohit had the chance to free his hand. The ball flown over the mid-off to crowd. India 37-1.
Starc removes Gill
4.2: Short pitched delivery. Gill tried a jab but the ball pooped up to mid on. Zampa did the rest. Gill out for 4. India 30-1.
Rohit finishes the over with a four
3.6: This time through long on and the ball rolled over the boundary. Rohit on fire with 25 (19). India 30-0.
Big six from Rohit
3.5: Rohit pulled a just short of length ball into the crowd though midwicket
Rohit survives
3.2: Rohit pulls a Hazzlewood delivery but it did not reach the fielder at backward square leg. The pitch does not look like a belter and the final may not see a high-scoring match. India 19-0
India 18-0 after 3 overs
Rohit 14 (14) and Gill 3(4)
India 13-0 after 2 overs
Rohit 13 (12), Gill yet to face any ball
Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first against undefeated India in the World Cup final to be played in front of 130,000 fans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Both teams remain unchanged for the clash at the world's biggest cricket stadium where Australia, playing in an eighth final, look for a sixth title.
India won the World Cup in 1983 and then again on home soil in 2011