Mendis leads Sri Lanka's fight after Karunaratne falls

Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis collaborated in a 152-run partnership to fuel Sri Lanka's spirited reply to Australia's first-innings 364 on day two of the second test in Galle on Saturday.

Karunaratne fell for 86 in the final session but Mendis was batting on 84 at stumps with Sri Lanka on 184-2, still 180 behind.

Angelo Mathews, who was withdrawn after the first innings in the opening test for testing positive for COVID-19, was batting on six at the other end.

The hosts stumbled early in their reply when Pathum Nissanka (six) poked at a Mitchell Starc delivery and Cameron Green took a stunning catch at gully.