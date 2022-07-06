Mental weakness behind T20 failure, says Mustafiz

“After my surgery, my performances were not that good for 1-1.5 years. But after that… there is no end to improvement. You can learn every day. I am also trying to improve further… how to become like the other top bowlers in the world. Improving my fitness, listening to suggestions from coaches- I’m doing all of these things.”

Mustafiz hasn’t had a lot of opportunity to work with national team’s bowling coach Allan Donald. But he has liked the plans and suggestions of the South African legend, “We only had two sessions (with Donald) with the white ball, specifically for T20s. We worked on ODI bowling in South Africa. It hasn’t been very long since he arrived. But I like his plans.”

Mustafiz is now focusing more on how he could bowl better outside of Asia. But that’s the long term goal, as for now, Mustafiz and the entire Bangladesh team want to win the final T20 which will take place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday and draw the series.