Sabbir, Saifuddin return, Shoriful dropped

Sabbir last played for Bangladesh in a T20I against Afghanistan back in September 2021.
There were also calls for recalling another out of favour player, Soumya Sarkar, in the team for the Asia Cup. But the selectors chose not to include the left-hander.
Sabbir is not the only returnee in the squad as all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who got injured during last year’s ICC T20 World Cup, has also returned to the Bangladesh team.
Opener Munim Shahriar and pacer Shoriful Islam, who had poor outings in the Zimbabwe T20Is, have been dropped from the squad.
Liton Das also missed the cut owing to an injury he sustained during the ODI series against Zimbabwe.
However, another injured player Nurul Hasan has been included in the squad. The wicketkeeper-batsman broke his index finger during the second T20I against Zimbabwe.
Nurul later had surgery on his injured finger in Singapore. Although he isn’t completely fit, the selectors have decided to send him to the UAE with the team.
This year’s Asia Cup will take place in the UAE. The tournament will begin on 27 August.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed