Sabbir, Saifuddin return, Shoriful dropped

Middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman has been called back into the national team after almost three years in the 17-man Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declared the squad after a meeting at board president Nazmul Hassan’s residence in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The Tigers lacked in fire power in the middle-order in the recently-concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe, which Bangladesh lost 1-2. Sabbir’s return to the squad is seemingly an attempt from the selectors to solve this issue.