MI to play CSK on 19 Sept, final on 15 October in Dubai

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on 19 September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on 24 September when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.
In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.
There will be 7 doubleheaders (5 matches already played in India - total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST (2:00 PM Gulf Standard Time).
All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Gulf Standard Time).
The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on 8 October. The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on 10 October.
The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on 11 and 13 October respectively with Dubai hosting the final of IPL 2021 on 15 October this year.