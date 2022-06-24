Mitchell leads New Zealand rally against England

In-form Daryl Mitchell powered New Zealand’s revival after Stuart Broad struck early for England on the first day of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday.

New Zealand were 225 for five at close of play, with Mitchell 78 not out following his hundreds at Lord’s and Trent Bridge.

Those inspired efforts were insufficient to prevent the World Test champions falling 2-0 behind in the three-match series.

But Mitchell will aim to add another ton as the Black Caps try to salvage a victory in the series finale.