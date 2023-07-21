Crawley blasts ton as England seize control of Test

Zak Crawley's super-charged 189 fuelled a dramatic England run spree on the second day of the must-win fourth Test at Old Trafford as Australia wilted in the face of an Ashes onslaught.

England were 384-4 at stumps on Thursday in reply to the tourists' first-innings 317, a lead of 67 runs.

The home team, 2-1 down with two matches to play in the five-game series, must win in Manchester to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes.

Crawley and Joe Root, who scored 84, shared a breathtaking partnership of 206 runs in just 29 overs.

That stand came after Crawley and Moeen Ali (54) had put on 121 for the second wicket.

At the close, Harry Brook was 14 not out with England captain Ben Stokes 24 not out.