Australia sweep Pakistan series 3-0 in Warner's farewell Test

Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets with David Warner scoring a pulsating 57 in his farewell Test match in Sydney on Saturday to sweep the series 3-0.

Warner, playing in his 112th Test, was dismissed at his home Sydney Cricket Ground before an adoring crowd just 11 runs short of victory.

The opener was out with the job almost done after losing a review for lbw to spinner Sajid Khan.

Warner was congratulated by the Pakistan players and waved his bat acknowledging the cheering crowd as he left the SCG for the last time.

It was a typical aggressive innings from Warner, known as "The Bull", coming off 75 balls with seven fours, replete with crashing drives and audacious reverse sweeps.