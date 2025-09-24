Bangladesh’s probable playing XI against India

Bangladesh will face India today in the Asia Cup Super Four at 8:30pm. India are the clear favorites in the match. Not because the opponent is Bangladesh, but because India would have been the favorites even if their opponent were Australia. At the moment, no other team in T20 cricket is a bigger favorite on paper than India.

Still, India can lose as strong opponents also stumble at times in cricket. Since the beginning of 2024, India have played 35 T20 matches and lost only 3. Bangladesh will be looking to make it four today.

There is no need to explain how tough the task is. A quick glance at India’s scorecards in this Asia Cup is enough to understand. The question is—what XI might Bangladesh field in this difficult match?