Asia Cup
Bangladesh’s probable playing XI against India
Bangladesh will face India today in the Asia Cup Super Four at 8:30pm. India are the clear favorites in the match. Not because the opponent is Bangladesh, but because India would have been the favorites even if their opponent were Australia. At the moment, no other team in T20 cricket is a bigger favorite on paper than India.
Still, India can lose as strong opponents also stumble at times in cricket. Since the beginning of 2024, India have played 35 T20 matches and lost only 3. Bangladesh will be looking to make it four today.
There is no need to explain how tough the task is. A quick glance at India’s scorecards in this Asia Cup is enough to understand. The question is—what XI might Bangladesh field in this difficult match?
There’s no question about the opening. In fact, the top four in Bangladesh’s batting order are almost fixed. In the last match, Saif Hassan scored 61 runs. His innings against Sri Lanka has probably cemented his spot not just against India today but throughout the Asia Cup.
Despite a duck against Sri Lanka, Tanzid Hasan’s place in this match is guaranteed. He is among the first names written in a T20 XI. At No. 3 will be Litton Das, followed by Towhid Hridoy at No. 4.
However, Litton suffered an injury during practice two days before the India match. He stopped batting after sustaining the injury while batting in the nets. The team management has already said it’s nothing serious, so there’s little doubt about him playing. Still, if Litton is ruled out, Parvez Hossain be the replacement. After Hridoy comes Shamim Hossain.
Jaker Ali has been disappointing in the Asia Cup. Playing as a finisher, he has failed to hit even a single six in 4 matches. Today, the question is whether the team will back Jaker or turn to Nurul Hasan Sohan. Jaker, however, is more likely to play.
Right-arm spinner Mahedy Hasan’s inclusion in the XI is almost certain. He picked up 2 wickets for 25 runs in the Sri Lanka match and could be effective with the new ball against Abhishek Sharma. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed played in the last match, while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was left out. Will Bangladesh bench Rishad again today?
Rishad’s record against India isn’t very promising. In 4 T20Is against them, he has taken 5 wickets but conceded runs at an economy of 14.16. On that basis, the team may rely on Nasum again. Then again, to build a more attacking bowling lineup, they might give Rishad a chance.
Among the pacers, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are certain to play. Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam, who gave away 49 runs in 4 overs in the last match, may be dropped. In his place, another pacer, Tanzim Hasan, could get the nod. Tanzim has taken 7 wickets in 3 matches against India, though he has conceded at an economy of 12.33.
Bangladesh probable XI
Litton Kumar Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedy Hasan, Rishad Hossain/Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Hasan.