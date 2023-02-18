Foreign players don’t get paid any less in BPL: Comilla coach Salahuddin

The first task would be to fix a time and date for the tournament. Because many overseas cricketers are unable to come to play just because they don’t know the date for certain. If they know that next year at this time the BPL will take place, they won’t sign for another tournament. The foreign players aren’t paid any less in the BPL. The tax rate in Bangladesh is also comparatively less. Many players don’t want to play at the Big Bash anymore, because over there they have to pay 40-45 per cent of their income in taxes. The players are left with hardly anything! In comparison, the tax rate here is quite less, 30 per cent. There are many other tournaments like that where the players don’t want to go anymore.

We can get these players if the BPL has a set schedule. Secondly, the BCB can sign an agreement with 20-25 foreign cricketers, guaranteeing that they will play at the BPL for the next three years, for whichever team. BCB will fix a base price for them. Even if they don’t get a team, they will get paid. Most probably, South Africa has done this (SA20). Actually, if they want to, they can establish BPL as a franchise league through proper planning. The Pakistani league pays less money than us. Still, players want to go there because they have a set structure.