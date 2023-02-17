Comilla Victorians turning BPL into a ‘one-team league’

‘One-team league’ is a phrase fans of European club football are well aware of. It’s an expression used to describe leagues where only one team usually comes out on top.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain are currently ‘accused’ of turning the German Bundesliga and the French League One into one-sided leagues.

Bayern haven’t lost a league title since the 2011-12 season and PSG have won eight out of the last 10 leagues.

English club Manchester City is also often included in that bracket, as they have won four out of the last five English Premier Leagues.