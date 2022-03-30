Mominul banking on pacers to win Test series

Shoriful Islam only took three wickets in the three ODIs but he impressed all with his control and constantly troubled the Protea batters.
Taskin and Shoriful will be joined by Ebadot Hossain, who took 6-46 in the second innings in Bangladesh’s Test win over New Zealand earlier this year.
Taskin, Shoriful and Ebadot will form Bangladesh’s three-pronged pace attack in the Test series and Mominul believes that these three pacers are ready to take full advantage of the pacey Kingsmead pitch in Durban, the venue of the first Test.
“Some of the pacers played in the ODIs. They have taken the appropriate amount of rest in the last few days and have regained their strength. They are all very eager. As I see it, all of them are in a good state both physically and mentally,” Mominul said in the pre-series press conference in Durban on Wednesday.
Mominul said that the pacers will have to perform well if Bangladesh is to do well in the Test series, “To win a Test series away from home, pacers are very crucial. If the pacers bowl in good areas then we can do well. They have a very important role to play.
The wicket in Kingsmead traditionally helps the pacers. Mominul is also expecting a pace-friendly pitch in the Test, “Everyone knows that this is usually a pace-friendly wicket. I think the pitch for the Test will be like that too. For me, bowling at the right areas and maintaining the process are the keys.”
The pitch could also test the Bangladesh batters. But Mominul feels scoring runs on such testing wickets is possible if the batters stick to their processes, “Scoring runs here is possible. We have to bat according to the condition.’