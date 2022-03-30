Mominul banking on pacers to win Test series

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque is banking on his fast bowlers to repeat what they did in the One-Day Internationals and rattle the South African batsmen once again in the Test series, which begins on Thursday.

Bangladesh’s pace attack outshined their South African counterparts in the preceding ODI series and paved the way for their 2-1 win.

Taskin Ahmed spearheaded Bangladesh’s attack and bagged eight wickets in the series. His performance also earned him his first player of the series award in international cricket.