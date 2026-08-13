Hasan takes 6-55 as Bangladesh claim opening day of Australia Test

Hasan Mahmud took a career-best 6-55 as Bangladesh bundled Australia out for 198 to take the honours on the opening day of the first Test in Darwin on Thursday.

At the close Bangladesh were 96-1, 102 runs behind Australia.

Mominul Haque was on 35 with Tanzid Hasan alongside him on 32 as the visitors made a superb start to a Test match most people expected them to lose inside three days.