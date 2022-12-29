Steve Smith takes 150th catch as South Africa teeter against Australia

Australia's Steve Smith took his 150th Test catch Thursday as South Africa lost three wickets in a forlorn battle to prevent a heavy defeat in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The visitors reached lunch on day four at 120-4 after Theunis de Bruyn (28), Sarel Erwee (21) and Khaya Zondo (one) all departed in the first session.

Temba Bavuma was unbeaten on 37 and Kyle Verreynne on 27, still 266 runs behind after Australia declared at 575-8 in reply to the Proteas' first innings 189.

They resumed on 15-1 after skipper Dean Elgar was caught by Alex Carey off Pat Cummins for a duck before rain halted play early on Wednesday.