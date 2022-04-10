Mushfiq and reverse sweeps: An unending tale of disappointment

Mushfiq next got out while attempting the shot during the first One-Day International of the three-match series against Sri Lanka last year. His dismissal didn’t hurt Bangladesh that time as the Tigers won that match but it cost him a century as he fell 16 runs short off the triple-figure mark.

On Sunday, after Mushfiq’s departure Bangladesh lost its remaining three wickets for just seven runs. Had Mushfiq not thrown his wicket away just before Lunch, Bangladesh’s approach in the second session would’ve been very different.

With all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who is enjoying his best spell with the bat in international cricket, Mushfiq could’ve tried to bat deep into the third day and frustrate the South African bowlers. But without Mushfiq at the other end, Miraz attempted to score quick runs and lost his wicket in the process.