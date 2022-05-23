Mushfiq, Liton defiance take Bangladesh to 277-5

Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando took three and two wickets respectively in their opening spell to reduce the Tigers to 24-5 in just 6.5 overs after they opted to bat first.
Openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tamim Iqbal departed for ducks in the first two overs, falling to Rajitha and Fernando respectively.
Skipper Mominul Haque’s poor run continued as he edged Asitha to the wicketkeeper for nine. Rajitha then struck in consecutive deliveries, rattling the stumps of Najmul Hossain Shanto (eight) and trapping Shakib Al Hasan LBW for a golden duck.
Mushfiq and Liton then got together and didn’t let the situation worsen in the session, taking the team to Lunch on 66-5.
After the break, Mushfiq and Liton further frustrated the tourists by extending their partnership by another 87 runs. Both also completed their respective half-centuries in the session.
Sri Lanka did get one chance to break the partnership in the session but Kamindu Mendis dropped Liton, who was batting on 47, off Asitha.
The tourists must be ruing that missed opportunity as the duo provided no further chances for the rest of the day.
Liton was the first to complete his century, reaching the milestone in 149 balls. Mushfiq took a more cautious approach and brought up his second Test ton against Sri Lanka in 218 balls.
The tourists tried to claim a wicket with the second new ball but Mushfiq and Liton didn’t give them any scope of making a comeback.
Earlier, Bangladesh made two changes to their playing XI, as the injured Nayeem Hasan and Shoriful Islam were replaced by a returning Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain respectively.