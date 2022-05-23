Mushfiq, Liton defiance take Bangladesh to 277-5

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das’ defiant centuries rescued Bangladesh from a precarious position and helped them reach 277-5 in their first innings at the end of the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Mushfiq and Liton remained unbeaten on 115 and 135 respectively and their unbroken 153-run stand for the sixth wicket saved the hosts after they lost half their side inside the first 40 minutes of the opening session.