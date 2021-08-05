Mustafizur a 'difficult customer' for Australia

Bangladesh pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman has confounded Australia, all-rounder Ashton Agar said Thursday, as the visitors were left reeling from defeats in the first two matches of their Twenty20 series in Dhaka.

Agar praised the 25-year-old left arm bowler as "a difficult customer".

"He is really good. His ability to bowl that slow ball, if you watch it in slow motion, pretty much with his wrist and fingers, it is like incredible. Incredible skill," Agar said.