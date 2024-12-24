Bangladesh to take on India to open Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and the UAE.

The eight-team event returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue, an ICC press release stated.

The thrilling 19-day competition, in which every match counts in the bid to claim the iconic Champions Trophy white jackets, will see Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.