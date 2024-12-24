Bangladesh to take on India to open Champions Trophy
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and the UAE.
The eight-team event returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue, an ICC press release stated.
The thrilling 19-day competition, in which every match counts in the bid to claim the iconic Champions Trophy white jackets, will see Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.
The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE.
Bangladesh will open the tournament by taking on India on 20 February, the second day of the tournament at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They will take on New Zealand on 24 February and host Pakistan on 27 February. Both of the matches will be held at Pakistan’s Rawalpindi.
The event showcases the very best about cricket in one big day out, with the first semi-final scheduled to be played on 4 March in Dubai and the second semi-final slated for 5 March in Lahore. Lahore will host the final on 9 March, however if India qualifies for the final it will be played in Dubai, where the victorious team will claim the famous white jackets. Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.