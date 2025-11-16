Harmer stars as South Africa bowl out India for 93 to win Test

Spinner Simon Harmer claimed a match haul of eight wickets to lead South Africa to a thrilling 30-run win over India inside three days of a low-scoring opening Test on Sunday.

India, without captain and leading batsman Shubman Gill who was ruled out because of a neck injury he suffered on Saturday, faltered in their chase of 124 to be bowled out for 93 in Kolkata.

Harmer, who had figures of 4-30 in the first Indian innings, struck key blows in the second session including getting Rishabh Pant caught and bowled for two to dent the opposition chase.