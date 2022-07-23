“Our team’s performance is better than the politicians in Sri Lanka”

Cricket-obsessed Percy Abeysekera has been a constant presence at Sri Lanka matches since their first Test against England in 1982 -- and even the country’s worst economic crisis cannot keep him away.

Forty years ago, the man now fondly known as “Uncle Percy” escorted England batsman Chris Tavare on the pitch at the P. Sara Oval in the capital Colombo while holding a Sri Lankan flag.

Now 85, he has been a regular feature since, allowed on to the field by Sri Lanka’s cricket authorities to accompany the team off after every game, win or lose, still carrying his flag.