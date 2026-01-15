BCB director Najmul yet to resign as cricketers stand firm on boycott

Enquiries reveal that the players are determined to halt all matches if Najmul does not step down.

The players of the match between Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express, scheduled to be held this afternoon, has not reached the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium yet.

Although several BCB directors have made contact, the cricketers remain unconvinced. Sources say the board offered to relieve him of his responsibilities in the finance department.