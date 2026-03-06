India reach T20 World Cup final after England fail in epic chase

India clung on to beat England by seven runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday, despite Jacob Bethell's superb 105 that put Harry Brook's side within a whisker of pulling off a record chase.

After Sanju Samson's scintillating 89 laid the platform for India to pile up a massive 253-7, England finished agonisingly short on 246-7 after a brilliant effort masterminded by Bethell.

Phil Salt (5), Brook (7) and Jos Buttler (25) fell early to leave England 64-3.

But Bethell, aided by partnerships of 77 with Will Jacks (35) and 50 with Sam Curran (18), kept England in the hunt.

The left-hander hit seven sixes and eight fours in his 48-ball thrash before his run out in the final over finally allowed India to celebrate in front of 35,000 jubilant fans in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.