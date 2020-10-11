Najmul XI make flying start in BCB President’s Cup

Prothom Alo English Desk
Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team make a flying start in the BCB President’s Cup against Mahmudullah Riyad-led Mahmullah XI
Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team make a flying start in the BCB President’s Cup against Mahmudullah Riyad-led Mahmullah XIPhoto: UNB

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team made a flying start in the BCB President’s Cup winning the opening game by four wickets against Mahmudullah Riyad-led Mahmullah XI on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

Replying to the moderate total of 196 of Mahmudullah XI, they ended up on 197 for six in 41.1 over and won the game by four wickets riding on the fifties of Towhid Hridoy and Irfaan Shukkur.

Advertisement

Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar opened the inning for Najmul XI and posted only 27 runs before Saif was removed by the speedster Ebadot Hossain for 17 off 22 balls with four fours.

While to 65 from 53, Najmul XI lost three more wickets— Soumya (21 off 34 balls with two fours), Mushfqiur Rahim (1 off 8 balls) and Afif Hossain (4 off 5 balls). But the captain Najmul Hossain (28 off 29 balls with three fours and one six), Towhid (52 off 67 balls with two fours and two sixes) and Irfaan (56 not-out off 78 balls with six fours) kept the score afloat.

In the end, despite a good bowling display by Ebadot of taking 3 wickets conceding 46 runs in 9 overs, Najmul XI won the game in a comfortable fashion.

Advertisement

Earlier, the captain of Najmul XI won the toss and sent Mahmudullah XI to bat first. But the openers of Mahmudullah XI— Liton Das and Naim Sheikh— proved that the wicket was too good for them.

Naim Sheikh fell prey to run-out by the legspinner Rishad Hossain’s extraordinary through scoring 9 runs off 11 balls with a four while Liton Das also failed to cope up with the wicket as he fell for 11 off 12 with two fours. Liton was haunted by Taskin Ahmed who made an impression with the ball during the practice days.

Mominul Haque, who came to bat at number three, failed to add nothing on the board as he fell prey to Al Amin Hossain for a duck.

Losing some early wickets made the job tough for Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah. The onus was on them to rescue the team from the cliff edge. They posted 73 runs in the fourth wicket stand.

Advertisement

Imrul contributed 40 runs off 50 balls with three fours and one six while Mahmudullah hit first 50 of the tournament to lead his team forward. Mahmudullah XI posted 196 runs in 47.2 overs. Beside, Imrul and Mahmdullah, Sabbir Rahman (22), Nurul Hasan Shohan (14), Abu Hider Rony (14) and Rakibul Hasan (15) contributed well with the bat.

For Najmul XI, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain and Mokidul Islam bagged two wickets each. Naeem Hasan took one wicket.

With this tournament, competitive cricket has made a comeback in Bangladesh. Before this, the last competitive game in Bangladesh was in March this year. The outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 forced a stop to all the cricketing activities for more than six months.

This match was streamed live through BCB’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The remaining matches will also be accessible for the viewers around the globe through these online platforms.

Advertisement

Brief score

Mahmudullah XI: 196/10 in 47.2 overs, Mahmudullah 51, Imrul 40, Sabbir 22, Rakibul 15, Abu Hider 14, Nurul Hasan 14; Taskin 2/37, Al Amin 2/40, Mukidul 2/44.

Najmul XI: 197/6 in 41.1 overs, Irfaan 56*, Towhid 52, Najmul 28, Soumya 21; Ebadot 3/46, Mahmudullah 1/27, Aminul 1/31, Rakibul 1/33

Next matches

Oct 13: Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI

Oct 15: Tamim XI vs Najmul XI

Oct 16: Mahmudullah vs Najmul XI

Oct 19: Mahmudullah vs Tamim XI

Oct 21: Tamim XI vs Najmul XI

Oct 23: the final

More News

Mumbai go top of the table with 5-wkt victory over Delhi

Mumbai go top of the table with 5-wkt victory over Delhi

Bangladesh’s Jahanara, Salma to play ‘women’s IPL’ in UAE

Bangladesh’s Jahanara, Salma to play ‘women’s IPL’ in UAE

Watch BCB President’s Cup live

Mahmudullah XI and Najmul XI face off at the opening match of BCB President's Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday

Kohli completes 6,000 runs in 13th straight season for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during an IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on 10 October 2020