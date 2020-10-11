Najmul XI make flying start in BCB President’s Cup

Earlier, the captain of Najmul XI won the toss and sent Mahmudullah XI to bat first. But the openers of Mahmudullah XI— Liton Das and Naim Sheikh— proved that the wicket was too good for them.

Naim Sheikh fell prey to run-out by the legspinner Rishad Hossain’s extraordinary through scoring 9 runs off 11 balls with a four while Liton Das also failed to cope up with the wicket as he fell for 11 off 12 with two fours. Liton was haunted by Taskin Ahmed who made an impression with the ball during the practice days.

Mominul Haque, who came to bat at number three, failed to add nothing on the board as he fell prey to Al Amin Hossain for a duck.

Losing some early wickets made the job tough for Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah. The onus was on them to rescue the team from the cliff edge. They posted 73 runs in the fourth wicket stand.