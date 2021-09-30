Nasir married Tamima knowing her divorce hadn't come through: PBI

Cricketer Nasir, his wife Tamima and mother-in-law Shumi Akhter have been charged with defamation in the investigation report for saying her divorce had been done properly despite knowing that was not the case.
Tamim’s ex-husband Rakib Hossain lodged a case against her and Nasir on charges of marrying unlawfully on 24 February.
Nasir Hossain married Tamima Sultana on 14 February, giving rise to fresh controversy regarding this cricketer once again.
Rakib Hasan filed a general diary (GD) with Uttara West police station, alleging that Tamima Sultana had married Nasir without divorcing her former husband. He also mentioned his long-term relationship with Tamima in the GD.
He further claimed in the GD that he was married to Tamima for 11 years. They also have an 8-year-old child. However, he made the complaint as Tamima left him and their child.
Nasir and Tamim’s wedding was held at a restaurant in the capital on 14 February, Valentine’s Day. Nasir’s wife is a flight attendant by profession. She works for a foreign airline. Only family members, close relations and a few cricketers were present at the wedding. Pictures of Nasir’s wedding went viral on social media.