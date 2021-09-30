Nasir married Tamima knowing her divorce hadn't come through: PBI

Cricketer Nasir Hossain married Tamima Sultana despite knowing that her divorce was not done properly. The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said this in the investigation report submitted to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court Thursday.

PBI’s additional police super (ASP) Abu Yusuf told Prothom Alo that they have found proof that cricketer Nasir married Tamima despite knowing that her divorce was not done properly. The divorce notice issued through the post office is not right either. They have resorted to fraud in this regard.