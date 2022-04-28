Nayeem Hasan replaces injured Miraz for first Test

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selection panel, led by Minhajul Abedin Nannu called up off spinner Nayeem Hasan as the replacement of Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka, starting on 15 May, reports BSS.

Miraz, the inform allrounder has already been ruled out of the first Test with a finger injury sustained during a Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match.

"Miraz dislocated his right little finger while trying to take a catch in a match on 24 April. An X-ray has revealed a small avulsion fracture," BCB chief sports physician Debashis Chowdhury said on Wednesday.