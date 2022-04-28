Nayeem Hasan replaces injured Miraz for first Test

"A splint has been used to support and protect the injured area. Initial assessments suggest that the recovery could take at least three weeks which effectively rules him out of the first Test against Sri Lanka."
The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May for a two-match series which is a part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 15 May while the second Test commences at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 23 May.
Before the Test series, the Lankan side will play a two-day practice match at BKSP. Bangladesh came to the series after losing a two-match Test series against South Africa.
Following a historical ODI series victory on South African soil for the first time, Bangladesh had a high hopes to win a Test match on Proteas den for the first time like the way they won a Test match on New Zealand soil earlier this year. But they had to back with empty hands, losing two matches in disappointing fashion.
Bangladesh squad for first Test
Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness)